The ongoing contract impasse between star defensive end Khalil Mack and the Oakland Raiders is now likely to result in Mack missing some regular-season games, according to a report from Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

"As of Monday evening, sources said both sides remained entrenched in the same positions that have contributed to a stalemate in negotiations since February: with the Raiders declining to offer Mack a contract extension and with Mack seeking a long-term deal that would make him the NFL’s highest paid defensive player," writes Robinson. "One source said there have been no meaningful talks between the two sides in months and that the situation has devolved to a deadlocked “pay him or trade him” conversation."

According to Robinson, new head coach Jon Gruden has not been directly involved in the negotiations between Mack and the team, but barring Raiders owner Mark Davis getting involved, Gruden has final say over how the Raiders ultimately choose to resolve this situation with Mack.

The 26-year-old Mack, who the Raiders took with the fifth overall pick in 2014, has had a prolific start to his NFL career. He has been named a Pro Bowler in each of the past three seasons, and received first-team All-Pro honours for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

According to a recent report from the New York Daily News, the New York Jets recently reached out to the Raiders to express their interest in trading for Mack.