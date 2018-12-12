What does the future hold for the Jays at shortstop?

Lance Lynn has found a new home.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the right-hander and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a three-year deal worth $30 million.

Source confirms: #Rangers in agreement with free-agent RHP Lance Lynn on a three-year, $30M contract. First: @Sullivan_Ranger. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 13, 2018

Lynn signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins last winter but didn't get off to the start either side was hoping for. In 20 starts, Lynn went 7-8 with an earned run average of 5.10.

He was then acquired by the New York Yankees in a trade involving first baseman Tyler Austin and pitched better down the stretch of the season, finishing the year with a 4.77 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 156.2 innings.

According to Baseball Reference, Lynn posted a FIP (fielding independent pitching) of 3.84, which highly suggests Lynn pitched better than his ERA shows.

Prior to his time in the Twin Cities and the Bronx, Lynn spent six seasons in St. Louis with the Cardinals highlighted by an All-Star nod in 2012.

Texas is looking to fill out their rotation after finishing with the third-worst team ERA (4.92) in the league behind the Kansas City Royals (4.94) and Baltimore Orioles (5.18).

They finished last in the American League West, going 67-95.