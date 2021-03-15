Report: Raptors 905 GM Sanders to be named G-League’s Executive of the Year

Raptors 905 general manager Chad Sanders will be named the G-League’s Executive of the Year, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 905 reached the semifinals in the G-League Bubble before falling to the Delaware Blue Coats last week. The team went 12-3 in the bubble before the playoffs.

Raptors 905 GM Chad Sanders will be named the G-League’s Executive of the Year, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2021

Sanders was named general manager of the team in 2018 after previously serving as manager of basketball operations for the club.