The Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks both need to fill head coaching vacancies this off-season and both appear to be focused on former Atlanta Hawks bench boss Mike Budenholzer, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mike Budenholzer has emerged as the focus of the Milwaukee and Toronto coaching searches, league sources tell ESPN. Raptors are opening conversations with Budenholzer and Bucks will re-engage with him early this week, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 14, 2018

In addition to Budenholzer, the Raptors will also interview current assistant coaches Rex Kalamian and Nick Nurse on Tuesday, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. Nurse, 50 has been with the Raptors since 2013 and was named D-League Coach of the Year back in 2011. Kalamian has served as an assistant since 2015.

As the Raptors continue their pursuit of former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer — along with Milwaukee — they are also scheduled to interview Toronto assistants Rex Kalamian and Nick Nurse for their head coaching vacancy on Tuesday, according to league sources. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 14, 2018

For the third straight year, the Raptors were eliminated from the playoffs by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers forcing president Masai Ujiri to fire longtime coach Dwane Casey.

Budenholzer parted ways with the Hawks after five seasons in April, after posting a 213-197 record in charge of the team.

The Hawks made the post season four of the five seasons under Budenholzer, but were last in the East in 2017-18, after a 24-58 season.

Prior to being named head coach with the Hawks, the 48-year-old captured four NBA championships as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs.

Budenholzer won the 2014-15 Coach of the Year award.

The Bucks cut ties with head coach Jason Kidd in January. Joe Prunty coached the rest of the season on an interim basis as they team made the playoffs but were ousted by the Boston Celtics in the opening round.