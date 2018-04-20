The Baltimore Ravens are signing New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead to a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. New Orleans will have five days to match the deal.

Schefter reports that since the Saints have already signed Cameron Meredith, it's more likely that New Orleans will decline to match the offer.

In 11 games last season for the Saints, Snead struggled, posting just eight catches for 92 yards and no touchdowns.

The Ravens were rumoured to be in the mix for ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, but it's unclear if they will continue to pursue the three-time Pro-Bowler.

Baltimore also brought in former Oakland Raider Michael Crabtree and Arizona Cardinals wideout John Brown.