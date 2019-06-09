Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has reportedly been shot and wounded during an incident in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, according to ESPN Deportes.

Ortiz’s father, Leo, confirmed the shooting to ESPN Deportes.

Leo Ortiz, David Ortiz's father, said to @ESPNDeportes that David was shot and wounded at an amusement center in Santo Domingo. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

.@Enrique_Rojas1 spoke to David Ortiz's father after learning that he was shot in a burglary attempt in the DR: "They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred." — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

"They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred," Leo told Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes.

The 43-year-old, who was born in Santo Domingo, spent 14 seasons with the Red Sox before retiring in 2016 after capturing three World Series and 10 All-Star appearances.

More to follow.