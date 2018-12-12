The Cincinnati Reds are interested in a possible deal for Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins had this to say about Stroman on MLB Network Radio at the Winter Meetings.

“First it starts with knowing that we have an incredible athlete and an incredible starting pitcher in Major League Baseball as a Toronto Blue Jay and that’s a good starting point. It’s going to be very difficult for us for another organization to value him more than we do, it’s so difficult because we know what makes him tick,” Atkins said.

“We’re more aware of his athleticism than anyone.”

Stroman went 4-9 last season with an earned run average of 5.54. He is looking to recapture his form from 2017 when he finished eighth in Cy Young voting after going 13-9 with an ERA of 3.09 in a career-high 201.0 innings of work.

The 27-year-old allowed just nine home runs in 102.1 innings last season. If a deal was to happen with Cincinnati, his ability to get groundballs could play nicely in hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark.

The Reds are also reported to be interested in New York Yankees righty Sonny Gray and acquired starter Tanner Roark earlier on Wednesday, but the idea of adding Stroman to a club that ranked 24th in team ERA last season might be intriguing for general manager Nick Krall.

It was also reported in November that the Reds were interested in Stroman.