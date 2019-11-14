Starter Jake Odorizzi might not dip his toe into free agency after all.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the 29-year-old right-hander is seriously considering accepting his one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer from the Minnesota Twins.

Jake Odorizzi strongly considering accepting #MNTwins’ qualifying offer, sources tell The Athletic. Would earn $17.8M in 2020, then go back on market next offseason in weaker free-agent class for starting pitchers (Bauer, Ray, Paxton, Tanaka, Arrieta, Stroman, Quintana). — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 14, 2019

His plan, then, would be to re-enter free agency next offseason when the starting pitching class isn't as robust.

A native of Breese, IL, Odorizzi posted a 15-7 mark with an earned run average of 3.51 and a WHIP of 1.208 over 159.0 innings pitched in 30 starts. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his eight-year career.

Odorizzi is coming off of a one-year, $9.5 million deal.