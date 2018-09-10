Another layer of intrigue was added to the already-odd Josh Donaldson trade when Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Sunday that “a number of rival clubs” were unhappy with how the deal went down.

Rosenthal wrote that the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Houston Astros — three teams on a playoff collision course with Donaldson and the Cleveland Indians, surprise, surprise — either voiced displeasure or asked for clarification from Major League Baseball on why the trade was allowed.

Apparently, opposing teams were just as confused as fans and media about how Donaldson, after weeks of non-updates, was suddenly able to get healthy enough to play a couple of rehab games in order to be traded before the Aug. 31 playoff eligibility deadline.

Just imagine what’s going to happen if Donaldson, who’s slated to be activated from the DL on Tuesday now that his left calf injury has sufficiently recovered, is a difference-maker in October.