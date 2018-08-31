Stephen A.: LeBron's been open about being best in the world

The Phoenix Suns have acquired forward Ryan Anderson and De'Anthony Melton from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Anderson has spent the past two seasons with the Rockets, averaging 9.3 points per game last season in 66 games.

Chriss, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, averaged 7.7 points a night last season, slightly below his rookie-year total of 9.2.

