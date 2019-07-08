Perkins: Westbrook should go to the Heat

Once Paul George was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers last week in a blockbuster deal, attention turned to Russell Westbrook's future in Oklahoma City.

It seems like it's in question.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook is welcoming the idea of general manager Sam Presti engineering a trade that would bring an end to his 11-year tenure in Oklahoma City. Both sides are motivated to find a solution "sooner rather than later" as Westbrook would like to play for a team pursuing contention.

Wojnarowski adds that the Miami Heat have expressed interest and both head coach Erik Spoelstra and president Pat Riley continue to be "aggressive" in chasing high-level talent despite their lack of cap space or coveted future assets. Miami as a potential landing spot also appeals to Westbrook, per the report.

The Detroit Pistons have also been connected to Westbrook as a possible trade destination according to Sam Amick and Brett Dawson of The Athletic.

Oklahoma City also acquired point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the trade with the Clippers, which could further accelerate Westbrook's departure from the Thunder.

Westbrook, 30, has four years and $170 million left on his contract.

He has averaged a triple-double in each of the past three seasons, putting up 22.9 points per game on 42.8 per cent shooting last season.