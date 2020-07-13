Report: Kings C Holmes forced to quarantine after leaving bubble

Sacramento Kings centre Richaun Holmes left the NBA's bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida to pick up delivery food and will now be forced to quarantine for 10 days, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 26-year-old has eight days remaining in his quarantine.

Kings center Richaun Holmes crossed the the Disney campus line to pick up delivery food and must quarantine for 10 days (eight days remaining). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020

Holmes is averaging 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 39 games with the Kings in 2019-20, his first season in Sacramento and fifth in the NBA.

The Kings sit 11th in the Western Conference with a 28-36 record.