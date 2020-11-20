Will Raptors' relocation to Tampa Bay have any impact on free agency plans?

De'Aaron Fox is staying in Northern California.

Sacramento Kings young star De'Aaron Fox has agreed to a five-year, $163M maximum extension, with clause to reach the $195.6M super max, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Deal negotiated by his agent @chrisgaston_ of @FamFirstSports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sacramento Kings and the young point guard have agreed to a five-year, $163 million deal. Charania reports the deal has a clause to reach the $195.6 million super max.

Fox has been electric in his three seasons with the Kings, averaging 21.1 points to go along with 6.8 assists per game last season.

He was selected No. 5 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky.