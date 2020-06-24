How do teams prevent players from breaking the bubble rules?

The San Antonio Spurs are signing veteran centre Tyler Zeller for the remainder of the 2019-20 season according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi.

Free agent center Tyler Zeller is signing with Spurs for rest of season, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

The seven-footer has not yet played in the NBA this year and only appeared in six games split between the Memphis and Atlanta Hawks the season before.

Best known for his time with the Boston Celtics, Zeller averaged 10.2 points per game to go along with 5.7 rebounds with the Celts in 2014-15 but has struggled to find consistent playing time elsewhere.

The 30-year-old was selected No. 17 overall out of the University of North Carolina in the 2012 NBA Draft.

The NBA is targeting a July 30 season restart at Disney World in Orlando. The Spurs will be one of 22 teams making the trip to Florida.