The San Diego Padres are calling up Canadian prospect Josh Naylor ahead of the team's weekend series against the Blue Jays in Toronto, according to a report from Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

Sources: The Padres are calling up Josh Naylor. He is a Mississauga native who will make his major-league debut in neighboring Toronto. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) May 24, 2019

Naylor is from Mississauga and was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the first round in 2015 before being acquired by the Padres in a trade.

The 21-year-old was hitting .299/.378/.538 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs in 45 games in Triple-A this season.