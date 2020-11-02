The San Francisco 49ers, already riddled with injury throughout the 2020 season, were greeted with more bad health news on Monday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle are expected to miss extended periods of time with respective ankle and foot injuries, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined a minimum of six weeks and possibly longer if surgery is needed, per source.



George Kittle is out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, which means his season could be over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

Garoppolo is believed to be sidelined for at least six weeks with his ankle injury or even longer should surgery be required, while a broken bone in Kittle's foot will keep him out of action for at least eight weeks, which could be for the remainder of the season.

Both men left Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter.

For Garoppolo, the injury is a recurrence of one incurred during a Week 2 game at the New York Jets that kept him out of action in Weeks 3 and 4.

In Sunday's game against Seattle, Garoppolo threw for 84 yards on 11-for-16 passing with an interception. On the year, the 29-year-old pivot has seven passing TDs to five picks.

This also marks a second spell on the sidelines for Kittle, widely regarded as one of the best tight ends in the league. In his fourth season out of Iowa, Kittle missed Weeks 2 and 3 after taking a low hit in the Niners' season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

On Sunday, Kittle hauled in two receptions for 49 yards. He had recorded 474 yards receiving thus far in 2020, coming off of back-to-back seasons of 1,000-yards-plus receiving.

The Niners (4-4) must also contend with a shortened week, with the team set to host the Green Bay Packers (6-2) on Thursday Night Football.