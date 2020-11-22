Recent seven-time Formula 1 Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton will be awarded a knighthood in the United Kingdom, as first reported by The Sun.

Hamilton will receive the knighthood in the New Year's Honours list.

Aside from Hamilton's dominance on the race track, the 35-year-old has also notably been a strong supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

After his record-tying seventh World Drivers' Championship, Hamilton was congratulated by the Queen of England via the Royal Family's Twitter account.