Nolan Arenado is on his way to the Midwest.

BREAKING: Cardinals have agreed to acquire Nolan Arenado from Rockies, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal pending approval from both MLB and players’ union; Rockies sending Cardinals significant cash, believed to be in $50M range, and Arenado will be deferring money. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2021

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the St. Louis Cardinals are acquiring Arenado from the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies are believed to be sending around $50 million in salary to the Cards while Arenado's deal will now include deferred money.

The deal is pending a physical and will require approval from both MLB and the MLB Players' Association.

"Names possibly going to Rockies include LHP Austin Gomber, 1B Luken Baker, OF Jhon Torres. Return also might include RHP Jake Woodford or RHP Angel Rondón. Exact package not confirmed," tweets Rosenthal.

The 29-year-old has spent the last eight seasons in Colorado and signed an eight-year, $260 million extension prior to the beginning of the 2019 season. The Rockies have not reached the playoffs since he signed the deal.

He struggled last year, hitting .253 with eight home runs over the course of 48 games. It was a far cry from his career OPS of .890 and average of 40 home runs a season from 2015 to 2019.

Drafted in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft, Arenado made his big league debut back in April of 2013.