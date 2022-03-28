The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a deal to bring back Albert Pujols on a one-year, major league deal pending physical, according to multiple reports.

Pujols, 42, spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .254 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs.

The 10-time MLB All-Star began his career with the Cardinals in 2001, where he spent 10 seasons and winning two World Series titles (2006, 2011). He also played 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

In his career, the three-time NL MVP winner has appeared in 2,971 games with 679 home runs (fifth in MLB history) and 2,150 RBIs with a career batting average of .297.