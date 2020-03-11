Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (flu) is expected to return to action Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets, according to a report by Nick Friedell of ESPN.

Curry missed Golden State's last two games with the flu. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers that Curry wanted to return for that one, but the Warriors held him out because Curry "hadn't done anything" for three days. Kerr said that the team's plan was for Curry to do workouts Tuesday and Wednesday, making him ready for a Thursday return.

Curry had 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his return from a hand injury March 5 against the Toronto Raptors. Before then, the injury forced him to miss 58 games, about four months of play.

In just five games this season, the six-time All-Star and two-time MVP is averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.