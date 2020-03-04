1h ago
Curry (hand) to return vs. Raptors
Two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion Steph Curry is set to return to action Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals.
TSN.ca Staff
The team officially announced Curry's impending return after it was initially reported by Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Curry has played in just four of the Warriors' 62 games so far this season. Curry suffered a broken left hand in an Oct. 30 game against the Phoenix Suns. He was scheduled to return Sunday against the Washington Wizards but was not quite ready yet, according to the team.
Curry, a six-time All-Star, was averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists this season in his four games before the injury.