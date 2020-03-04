Two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion Steph Curry (hand) is set to return to action Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals.

The team officially announced Curry's impending return after it was initially reported by Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Source: Steph Curry has been fully cleared for his return. Will come back from his 58-game absence tomorrow at home against the Raptors. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 5, 2020

Curry has played in just four of the Warriors' 62 games so far this season. Curry suffered a broken left hand in an Oct. 30 game against the Phoenix Suns. He was scheduled to return Sunday against the Washington Wizards but was not quite ready yet, according to the team.

Curry, a six-time All-Star, was averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists this season in his four games before the injury.