According to The Athletic's Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said that Steven Stamkos suffered a new lower-body injury and won't be a full participant at the start of training camp.

BriseBois said there is no specific timeline for when Stamkos can be a full participant in camp but the team expects he'll be ready for round robin games.

Before the NHL paused on March 12 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Stamkos recorded 29 goals and 66 points in 57 games. He underwent core muscle surgery on March 2 and was given a six-to-eight week recovery timeline.

With the Stamkos injury, it opened another spot in training camp which was given to Alex Barre-Boulet. Other call-ups for Lightning camp include Cal Foote, Luke Witkowski, Gemel Smith, Alex Volkov, Mathieu Joseph with Scott Wedgewood and Spencer Martin as the extra goalies.

The Lightning kick off their Eastern Conference round robin seeding series against the Washington Capitals on Aug. 3 in Toronto.

BriseBois also notes that none of his players have indicated they plan to opt out of the return to play by Monday's deadline.