Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck may not be out of the woods as he recovers from a shoulder injury that cost him all of last season.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday Luck could still wind up needing additional surgery on his shoulder.

FWIW: On Sunday, ESPN's @mortreport reported there still are doctors who have concerns about Andrew Luck's shoulder and whether he could wind up needing additional surgery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

It was reported late last month that Luck was close to starting a throwing program.

The 28-year-old Luck had surgery last January for a torn labrum and was originally expected to play in 2017. Luck stayed on the Colts active roster for half of the season before finally being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2. Following being placed on IR, Luck spent time in Europe as part of his rehabilitation.

The Colts made Luck the first overall pick of the 2012 draft. He owns career numbers of 19,078 passing yards and 132 touchdowns on a career completion percentage of 59.2 per cent.