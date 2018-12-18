43m ago
Report: Suns will waive recently acquired Rivers
TSN.ca Staff
Suns agree to trade Ariza to Wizards for Rivers, Oubre Jr.
Austin Rivers will not be a member of the Phoenix Suns for very long, as the team that acquired him from the Washington Wizards will waive him according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Rivers will become a free agent upon clearing waivers.
The 26-year-old was acquired by the Suns along with Kelly Oubre in exchange for Trevor Ariza, in a deal that was made official on Monday.
Rivers was in his first season with the Wizards and appeared in 29 games prior to the trade, averaging 7.2 points and 2.0 assists.
The Santa Monica, California native was selected by the New Orleans Hornets with the 10th pick for the 2012 NBA Draft.
He has played with the Hornets/Pelicans and Clippers as well as the Wizards over the course of his seven season NBA career.