Austin Rivers will not be a member of the Phoenix Suns for very long, as the team that acquired him from the Washington Wizards will waive him according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

After trade with Wizards, Suns agree to part ways with G Austin Rivers, per ESPN sources. Rivers – earning $12.6M in final year of deal – becomes a free agent upon clearing waivers. As a veteran, sides concluded Rivers fits better on an older team that's pursuing playoffs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 18, 2018

Rivers will become a free agent upon clearing waivers.

The 26-year-old was acquired by the Suns along with Kelly Oubre in exchange for Trevor Ariza, in a deal that was made official on Monday.

Rivers was in his first season with the Wizards and appeared in 29 games prior to the trade, averaging 7.2 points and 2.0 assists.

The Santa Monica, California native was selected by the New Orleans Hornets with the 10th pick for the 2012 NBA Draft.

He has played with the Hornets/Pelicans and Clippers as well as the Wizards over the course of his seven season NBA career.