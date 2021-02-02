1h ago
Report: Rays, Archer agree on 1-year deal
Chris Archer is heading back where it all started, agreeing to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN. Archer appeared in 23 games last season for the Pittsburgh Pirates and posted a 3-9 record with a 5.19 ERA.
TSN.ca Staff
The 32-year-old spent parts of two-seasons with the Pirates after they acquired him in a deal with the Rays for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows.
In eight MLB seasons, Archer has pitched in 212 games and has a 60-80 record with a 3.86 ERA.
He was selected in the fifth round of the 2006 MLB Draft by Cleveland and debuted with the Rays in the 2012 season.