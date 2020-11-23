Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash made an incredibly controversial decision to remove starter Blake Snell in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, which the Rays eventually lost, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers the title.

Could that be the last time we see Snell in a Rays uniform?

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Rays have told other teams they are open to the idea of trading the former American League Cy Young Award winner. Feinsand adds this presents a "realistic possibility" of Snell being dealt this off-season.

Feinsand adds Tampa Bay is not actively shopping Snell, but may consider a deal in an effort to recoup funds lost as a result of the pandemic-shortened season in 2020. The 27-year-old left-hander has three years and $42 million remaining on his contract.

Feinsand reports the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and potentially the Seattle Mariners are believed to be interested.

Feinsand writes that while moving Snell after reaching the World Series for just the second time in franchise history would be a bold move, the club has shown a willingness to make similar moves in the past with trades of David Price and James Shields. The organization has also made other cost-cutting moves this off-season, electing to decline the $15 million option on starter Charlie Morton and the $4.5 million option on catcher Mike Zunino. Hunter Renfroe, who was arbitration eligible, was also cut loose by Tampa Bay.

Snell pitched well over the course of 11 regular season starts, recording an ERA of 3.24 with 63 strikeouts in 50.0 innings. He has spent the last five years in Tampa Bay, winning the Cy Young and making the All-Star Team in 2018.