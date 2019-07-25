Tampa Bay Rays starter and reigning Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left elbow, according to a report by Josh Tolentino of The Athletic.

The surgery is expected to take place this weekend and according to the report, the team expects that he will return to action this season.

Snell has already missed time this season after having surgery to repair a fractured toe after injuring himself moving a decorative stand while getting out of the shower.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 20 games this season and posted a 6-7 record with a 4.28 ERA in 101.0 innings.

Last season he captured his first American League Cy Young award with a stellar 21-5 record and a league leading 1.89 ERA.

Snell was selected by the Rays in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft.