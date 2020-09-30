One more Tennessee Titans players learned of a positive COVID-19 test Wednesday morning according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

This now brings the total to four players and five staff members to test positive for COVID-19.

One more #Titans player learned early this morning he tested positive in Tuesday’s round of COVID-19 testing, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. All of Tuesday’s other tests in Tennessee -- and all tests for the #Vikings -- came back negative this morning. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2020

So that makes four #Titans players plus five staff members who have tested positive since Sunday's game in Minnesota. Still no positive tests for the #Vikings. The virus takes time to incubate, so results from the next couple days of testing will be important, too. https://t.co/40KnlsH8IU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2020

All of Tuesday's other tests for the Titans came back negative. Pelissero reports that all tests from the Minnesota Vikings -- Tennessee's opponent on Sunday -- came back negative.

Pelissero adds that since COVID-19 takes time to incubate, the test results from the next few days will be important as well.

The NFL announced Tuesday following the positive test news that this weekend's games for both the Titans and Vikings are under evaluation. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that moving games to Monday is a possibility in order to give an extra day for testing and contact tracing. Both teams closed their facilities on Tuesday and announced they are closely following the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Tennessee defeated Minnesota 31-30 in Week 3 as the Vikings dropped to 0-3 on the season. The Titans are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, while the Vikings are scheduled to face the Texans in Houston.