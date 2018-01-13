1h ago
Report: Texans hire Gaine, extend O'Brien
TSN.ca Staff
The Houston Texans gave matching five-year contracts to new general manager Brian Gaine and head coach Bill O'Brien, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Gaine leaves his job as vice president of player personnel with the Buffalo Bills to return to the Texans where he spent three years in the personnel department.
O'Brien has been the Texans head coach for the past four seasons, accumulating a 31-33 overall record. This season was O'Brien's first losing season in Houston but the team looked strong before rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson was lost for the year to injury.