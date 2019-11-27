Dempster explains how MLB players know their signs are being stolen

The Texas Rangers are bolstering its rotation.

The team has agreed to a deal with free-agent right-hander Kyle Gibson, according to The Atletic's Ken Rosenthal.

#Rangers in agreement with free-agent RHP Kyle Gibson, pending physical, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 27, 2019

The agreement is pending a physical.

Gibson, 32, has spent the entire duration of his seven-year MLB career with the Minnesota Twins.

A native of Greenfield, IN, Gibson was 13-7 last season with an earned run average of 4.84 and a WHIP of 1.444 over 160.0 innings pitched in 34 games (29 starts).

The Missouri-Columbia product has a career mark of 67-68 with a 4.52 ERA and 1.411 WHIP.