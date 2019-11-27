2h ago
Report: Rangers to sign RHP Gibson
The Texas Rangers are bolstering its rotation. The team has agreed to a deal with free-agent right-hander Kyle Gibson, according to The Atletic's Ken Rosenthal.
TSN.ca Staff
Dempster explains how MLB players know their signs are being stolen
The Texas Rangers are bolstering its rotation.
The team has agreed to a deal with free-agent right-hander Kyle Gibson, according to The Atletic's Ken Rosenthal.
The agreement is pending a physical.
Gibson, 32, has spent the entire duration of his seven-year MLB career with the Minnesota Twins.
A native of Greenfield, IN, Gibson was 13-7 last season with an earned run average of 4.84 and a WHIP of 1.444 over 160.0 innings pitched in 34 games (29 starts).
The Missouri-Columbia product has a career mark of 67-68 with a 4.52 ERA and 1.411 WHIP.