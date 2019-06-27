Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson would be willing to listen to offers from the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers if the the Warriors don't offer him a max five-year, $190 million contract, according to Brad Turner of the LA Times.

Sources: If the Warriors don’t offer guard Klay Thompson a max $190 million deal on Sunday when free agency opens, he will listen to both LA teams, the Lakers and Clippers. Lakers back in the runnings because they now have max slot of $32 million after today’s trade. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 28, 2019

Free agency opens on Sunday.

Earlier Thursday, the Lakers reportedly extended the Anthony Davis swap with the New Orleans Pelicans by sending Mo Wagner, Jemerrio Jones, and Isaac Bonga to the Washington Wizards. After the move, the Lakers now have approximately $32 million in cap space, enough money to sign a player of Thompson's calibre.

The Clippers have also shown interest in Thompson and Raptors star Kawhi Leonard.

Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors earlier this month, putting his 2019-20 season in doubt.

The 29-year-old guard averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists throughout the course of the 2018-19 regular season with the Warriors. The Washington State University product has shot 41.9 per cent from beyond the arc in his career.

Thompson spent the last eight seasons with Golden State after being selected 11th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. In his career with Golden State, Thompson has five all-star appearances and three NBA championships.