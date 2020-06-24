What are the details of MLB's 60-game season?

Three Colorado Rockies players have tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN confirmed.

Two players were asymptomatic while one showed signs of symptoms, according to the original report from the Denver Post.

Several Rockies players have been taking at-bats at Coors Field, according to The Post.

The report of positive tests comes as Major League Baseball issued a 60-game season that will start in late July following months of months of acrimony.

