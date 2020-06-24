12m ago
Report: Three Rockies players test positive
Three Colorado Rockies players have tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN confirmed. The report of positive tests comes as Major League Baseball issued a 60-game season that will start in late July.
TSN.ca Staff
Two players were asymptomatic while one showed signs of symptoms, according to the original report from the Denver Post.
Several Rockies players have been taking at-bats at Coors Field, according to The Post.
The report of positive tests comes as Major League Baseball issued a 60-game season that will start in late July following months of months of acrimony.
TSN.ca’s editorial policy on COVID-19 cases is to not identify athletes by name unless the league, team, player or player’s agent decides to make the information public.