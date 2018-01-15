In the wake of parting ways with head coach Mike Mularkey, the Tennessee Titans reportedly already have their next head coach in mind.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is considered a favourite to be the team's the next coach.

McDaniels is a hot commodity on the current market as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday McDaniels was likely to accept the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching position once the Patriots playoff run was over. That, of course, was before the Titans job opened up.

So Josh McDaniels goes from being a favorite in Indianapolis....to being a favorite in Tennessee. McDaniels will be getting an HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2018

The Titans got a close look at McDaniels in action on Saturday, when the team was eliminated from the playoffs in a 35-14 loss to the Patriots.

McDaniels has a previous head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos, lasting less than two seasons in 2009 and 2010. The 41-year-old finished with an 11-17 record in Denver.

After one season as the St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator following his tenure in Denver, McDaniels returned to New England, where he started his coaching career.

In total, McDaniels has spent 14 of his 17 pro coaching years with the Patriots, serving mostly as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

McDaniels has been on staff for all five of the Patriots Super Bowl wins under head coach Bill Belichick.