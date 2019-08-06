New Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady has apparently put his Boston-area home for sale.

According to Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, a five-bedroom home owned by Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen in Brookline, Massachusetts currently has a listing listing price of $39.5 million. The home, built in 2015, features a three-car garage, wine room, in-home gym and spa.

The New York Post recently reported that Brady and Bundchen have been house hunting in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Alpine, New Jersey.

The 42-year-old Brady is entering his 20th season in the NFL, all of which has been with the Patriots. According to multiple reports, he recently agreed to a two-year, $70 million extension with the Patriots heading into the season. But according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is comprised such that it will have to be renegotiated every year that quarterback continues to play, meaning that he will a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

Sources: #Patriots QB Tom Brady’s new deal includes a provision that does not allow NE to franchise or transition tag him for the 2020 season. The final two years automatically void on the last day of the 2019 league year, but he cannot be tagged. Brady will be a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2019

Brady, who has been the Patriots starting quarterback since his second season in the league, has led the team to six Super Bowl wins in nine appearances.