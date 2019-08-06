1h ago
Report: Brady puts MA home up for sale
According to Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, a five-bedroom home owned by New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen in Brookline, Massachusetts, currently has a listing listing price of $39.5 million.
TSN.ca Staff
New Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady has apparently put his Boston-area home for sale.
According to Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, a five-bedroom home owned by Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen in Brookline, Massachusetts currently has a listing listing price of $39.5 million. The home, built in 2015, features a three-car garage, wine room, in-home gym and spa.
The New York Post recently reported that Brady and Bundchen have been house hunting in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Alpine, New Jersey.
The 42-year-old Brady is entering his 20th season in the NFL, all of which has been with the Patriots. According to multiple reports, he recently agreed to a two-year, $70 million extension with the Patriots heading into the season. But according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is comprised such that it will have to be renegotiated every year that quarterback continues to play, meaning that he will a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.
Brady, who has been the Patriots starting quarterback since his second season in the league, has led the team to six Super Bowl wins in nine appearances.