Ben Cherington didn't want to become the general manager of the New York Mets, but that doesn't mean he isn't interested in a GM role elsewhere.

The MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that the Toronto Blue Jays vice-president of baseball operations is a candidate for the vacant role with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ben Cherington is indeed a Pirates GM candidate as @Ken_Rosenthal reported. Building a team from the ground up might just intrigue Cherington, who chose not to pursue Mets job. Korn Ferry is involved in the Bucs search. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 8, 2019

Longtime Bucs GM Neal Huntington was fired late last month.

Cherington, 45, has been with the Jays organization since the fall of 2016. Prior to joining the Jays, Cherington spent 16 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, working his way up from area scout to general manager. He won three World Series titles with the team, including 2013 as its GM.

The Pirates' managerial search will be spearheaded by the Korn Ferry consulting firm.

Korn Ferry is also in the midst of a head coaching search for Florida State following the firing of Willie Taggart.