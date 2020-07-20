Montoyo: It's a lot better to play in Toronto, but it's not going to happen

As the Toronto Blue Jays continue their search for home to play out the 2020 MLB season, one of the options the team is exploring is playing at the home stadium of the Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Park, per the Toronto Sun’s Rob Longley.

Longley believes that Pittsburgh is an attractive possibility for the Blue Jays because the location affords easy travel throughout the team’s new 10-team division. He adds that the Jays have a front-office connection to Pittsburgh in General manager Ben Cherington, who left his job as Toronto’s vice-president of baseball operations in the off-season to join the Pirates. Cherington’s assistant, Steve Sanders, was once the Blue Jays head amateur scout.

While the Blue Jays do their due diligence on PNC Park, TSN’s Scott Mitchell adds that the team is still assessing playing at its Triple-A park in Buffalo, Sahlen Field. According to Mitchell, members of the Blue Jays operation staff are currently in Buffalo assessing the park. As it is a minor-league stadium, upgrades to the lighting as well as adding extra clubhouses areas would need to be done, which Mitchell reports would take about a week.

Toronto begins their 60-game pandemic shortened regular-season campaign on Friday with an away series against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 24. The Blue Jays first home series is scheduled to begin on July 29 against the reigning World Series Champion Washington Nationals.

The federal government ruled on Saturday that the Blue Jays could not play at their home stadium of Rogers Centre in Toronto amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as it would require repeated cross-border with the United State from both the Blue Jays and visiting teams.

In regards to the search for a 2020 home, the team’s players have publicly stated that they would prefer to play at a major-league stadium.