Mitchell on Yates' upside: 'This guy has proven to be one of the best closers in baseball'

The Toronto Blue Jays have added to their bullpen.

Free-agent reliever Kirby Yates is in agreement with the Blue Jays, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

It was a rough 2020 for Yates, who pitched in just six games and had an ERA of 12.46. He had surgery in his right elbow to remove bone chips and did not appear in a game after Aug. 14.

The year before, Yates was lights out as closer of the Padres, tallying 41 saves to go along with a miniscule 1.19 ERA. It was more of the same in 2018 as he posted a 2.14 ERA in 65 appearances.

The 33-year-old has also spent time with the Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays over the course of his seven-year big league career. He is listed at No. 30 on TSN's Top 50 MLB Free Agents list.