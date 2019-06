The Toronto Blue Jays have signed second round pick Kendall Williams for $1.5475 million according to a report by Jim Callis of MLB.com.

2nd-rder Kendall Williams signs w/@BlueJays for $1,547,500. Slot 52 value = $1,403,200. Florida HS RHP, super projectable at 6-ft-6, fastball up to 95, pair of promising breaking pitches. Vanderbilt recruit. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 9, 2019

The Blue Jays selected the right-handed high school pitcher out of Florida with the 52 pick of the draft and paid him slightly over the slot value of $1.4032 million.

With the 52nd pick in the 2019 #MLBDraft, we’ve selected RHP Kendall Williams from @IMGAcademy.



Congrats, Kendall! pic.twitter.com/EayUkzCs2o — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 4, 2019

The 18-year-old was committed to Vanderbilt University and has been clocked throwing a mid-90s fastball among his attributes.