It looks like the Toronto Blue Jays have found their ace.

According to multiple reports, the Jays and left-handed starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu have agreed to a four-year deal worth $80 million.

Breaking: Ryu to Jays. 80M, 4 years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 23, 2019

The deal also has a full no-trade clause, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Ryu also has full no-trade clause — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 23, 2019

The 2019 campaign was a tale of two seasons for Ryu, who was the favourite for the National League Cy Young Award until some late-season struggles. Still, the 32-year-old southpaw finished with a sparkling ERA of 2.32 over the course of 182.2 innings along with a record of 14-5. He led the NL in ERA, ERA+ (179) and walks per nine innings (1.2).

Ryu has spent the last six seasons of his career in Los Angeles with the Dodgers, going 54-33 for his career.

Ryu, a native of South Korea, made his big league debut with the Dodgers in April of 2013.

Toronto has already signed free agent pitchers Shun Yamaguchi and Tanner Roark as well as third baseman Travis Shaw to contracts this winter.