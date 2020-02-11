Bloom focuses on 'big picture' trading away Betts and Price

Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Eric Pardinho had Tommy John surgery on Tuesday and will be out until 2021 according to Ben Badler of Baseball America.

Eric Pardinho, one of the Blue Jays top pitching prospects, had Tommy John surgery today. Will be back in 2021. — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) February 12, 2020

Pardinho, 19, split last season between the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays (rookie ball) and the single A Lansing Lugnuts. He impressed in limited action, pitching to an ERA of 2.15 in eight games.

A native of Lucelia, Brazil, Pardinho was ranked as the 84th best prospect in baseball heading into last season.

He was signed by the Blue Jays back in 2017.