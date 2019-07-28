Eric Sogard has been traded, but he isn't going far.

The Toronto Blue Jays confirmed that Sogard has been dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays, who are in Toronto Sunday wrapping up their three-game series.

The deal is pending a physical.

Eric Sogard traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, per @Joelsherman1 and @JeffPassan.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 28, 2019

#BlueJays are tentatively set to receive two PTBNL from the Rays in the Eric Sogard trade, per source, but details are still being finalized. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 28, 2019

TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell reports the Jays are tentatively set to receive two players to be named later from the Rays, but details are still being finalized.

Sogard, who remained in the Jays' dugout following the news for the time being, appeared to be saying his goodbyes to teammates in the early innings of Sunday's matchup.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports the Chicago Cubs were another team pushing hard for Sogard before the deal with the Rays.

"If the opportunity comes where I am traded to a contender, that would be great, and I will be there, but I have loved my time here and I have loved being a Blue Jay," Sogard told reporters Saturday.

In 73 games this season with the Jays, Sogard hit a career-best .300 along with 10 home runs and 30 RBI. He signed a minor league deal with the Jays in December of last year.

Prior to his time in Toronto, Sogard spent six seasons as a member of the Oakland Athletics from 2010 to 2015 and two with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017 and 2018.

Sogard is one of many dominoes that could fall with the Jays leading up to Wednesday's 4:00 p.m. ET trade deadline, with players like Marcus Stroman, Daniel Hudson and Ken Giles, among others, rumoured to be possible trade candidates.

The Jays will begin a series with the Royals in Kansas City on Monday.