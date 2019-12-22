The Toronto Blue Jays and infielder Travis Shaw have agreed to a one-year, $4 Million contract, according to multiple reports.

Shaw, 29 is coming off a season with the Milwaukee Brewers in which he hit seven home runs, while driving in 16 runs in 86 games.

The corner infielder begin his career with the Boston Red Sox in 2015, he was then traded to Milwaukee in 2016 and has spent the last three seasons with the team.

In five MLB seasons, the American has 99 home runs, 310 runs batted in and a 10.6 Wins Above Replacement.

With Justin Smoak recently signing a one-year deal with the Brewers, Shaw will provide an experienced left-handed bat to this young Jays lineup.

According to TSN Baseball Insider Scott Mitchell, the plan is for Shaw to play close to every day at first base.

Plan is for Shaw to play close to every day at first base. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) December 22, 2019

Shaw spent most of his 2018 season playing third base (71 games) and has logged 434 games at that position, but he has also played 129 games at first base, while adding 41 at second base.