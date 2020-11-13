The Toronto Raptors and Chris Finch are finalizing a deal to have Finch join head coach Nick Nurse’s coaching staff with Raptors, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Chris Finch is finalizing a deal to join Nick Nurse’s coaching staff with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. Most recently, Finch’ has been an assistant with New Orleans and Denver. He has a long history with Nurse dating back to the G-League and Europe. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 14, 2020

Finch has been coaching with the New Orleans Pelicans, and he also has spent time as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets. Wojnarowski points out that Finch has a long history with Nurse that dates back to when the two men coached in the G-League as well as Europe.

The reported move to add Finch comes not long after the Indiana Pacers hired Nate Bjorkgren, who had served as an assistant for the Raptors under Nurse, to be their head coach.

The NBA and the Players' Association jointly announced recently that the 2020-21 season will begin on Dec. 22. Due to government mandated COVID-19 restrictions placed on the city of Toronto, it is not yet known whether the Raptors will be able to play in Toronto during the upcoming season or whether they will have to relocate to a city in the United States.