Report: Raptors among teams showing interest in Drummond
The Toronto Raptors are among a handful of teams showing interest in Detroit Pistons centre Andre Drummond ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, according to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill.
Goodwill adds that both the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are showing interest as Drummond has personal relationships with Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and Mavs power forward Kristaps Porzingis.
Additionally, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Atlanta Hawks have also reached out to Detroit about the possibility of acquiring the two-time All-Star.
Drummond has a $28 million player option for next season, but is unlikely to exercise it, says Wojnarowski. He will become a free agent this summer if he decides to decline the option.
The 26-year-old is averaging 17.6 points with 15.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 33 games with the Pistons this season, his eighth in the NBA. The Pistons selected the University of Connecticut with the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
Toronto acquired Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies before last year's trade deadline.