Betting on himself continues to pay dividends for Fred VanVleet.

The Toronto Star's Doug Smith reports the Toronto Raptors point guard will be one of the 60 players named to the United States' player pool for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

VanVleet, 26, will be joined in the pool by teammate and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Lowry.

For VanVleet, being named to the Olympic pool represents another improbable accomplishment in a pro career that began with going undrafted out of Wichita State in 2016. In the ensuing years, VanVleet has turned into an NBA champion and is now in the first year of a four-year, $85 million deal.

Through 16 games this season, the Rockford, IL native is averaging 19.1 points on .402 shooting, 6.4 assists and 4.5 boards over 36.2 minutes a night.

The rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are set for June.