The Toronto Raptors have re-signed guard Patrick McCaw to a two-year deal, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

McCaw is on a two-year deal, per a source. Can't confirm $ yet. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 8, 2019

McCaw appeared in 26 games with the Raptors last season after signing as a free agent following a three-game stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 2.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and one assist in 13.2 minutes per game.

The 23-year-old saw time in 11 playoff games this spring, earning a NBA Championship title for the third straight year.

Updated Raptors depth:



Lowry, VanVleet, Loyd (2-way).

Powell, McCaw, Matt Thomas, Terence Davis.

Anunoby, Stanley Johnson, Malcolm Miller (partial guarantee), Konate (Ex. 10).

Siakam, Hollis-Jefferson, Dewan Hernandez (unsigned 2nd-rounder).

Gasol, Ibaka, Boucher (partial). — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 8, 2019

McCaw, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft, spent the previous two seasons with the Golden State Warriors.