46m ago
Report: Raptors re-sign McCaw
TSN.ca Staff
Nurse opens up on Kawhi departure
The Toronto Raptors have re-signed guard Patrick McCaw to a two-year deal, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
McCaw appeared in 26 games with the Raptors last season after signing as a free agent following a three-game stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 2.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and one assist in 13.2 minutes per game.
The 23-year-old saw time in 11 playoff games this spring, earning a NBA Championship title for the third straight year.
McCaw, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft, spent the previous two seasons with the Golden State Warriors.