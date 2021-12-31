By the Numbers: The Raptors' struggles to begin the season

Pascal Siakam will not play in Thursday's game against the New York Knicks for disciplinary reasons, according to a report by Shams Charania of the Athletic.

The Toronto Raptors decided to sit All-Star Pascal Siakam tonight vs. New York as a disciplinary measure, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Siakam exited the floor early after fouling out Tuesday in Philadelphia. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 1, 2021

After fouling out of Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Siakam walked off the court and straight to the locker room rather than joining his teammates on the bench.

Norman Powell replaced forward Siakam in the starting lineup on Thursday.

Siakam started all three of the Raptors previous games this season, they have yet to record a victory in the 2020-21 campaign.

The 26-year-old has averaged 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in the three contests this year.

Siakam also started all 60 regular games he appeared in during the 2019-20 season.