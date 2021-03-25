Lewenberg: Powell priced himself out of Raps' long-term plans with his excellent season

The Toronto Raptors are trading guard Matt Thomas to the Utah Jazz for a future second-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Deal opens a roster spot to take on an additional player in a Lowry trade. Raptors continue talking to teams on deals within 45 minutes of deadline. Thomas gives the Jazz another in an endless line of three-point shooters on the team. https://t.co/9Llqb3NKvi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Trading Thomas opens up a roster spot that the Raptors would need in order to facilitate also trading their star point guard, Kyle Lowry, according to Wojnarowski.

Thomas, 26, signed with the Raptors ahead of the 2019-20 season after spending time playing overseas. The Decatur, IL, native has averaged 2.7 points and 0.8 points this season as a reserve.

The Raptors earlier today also reportedly traded fellow guard Norman Powell to the Porland Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.