The Toronto Raptors are trading guard Matt Thomas to the Utah Jazz for a future second-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Trading Thomas opens up a roster spot that the Raptors would need in order to facilitate also trading their star point guard, Kyle Lowry, according to Wojnarowski.

Thomas, 26, signed with the Raptors ahead of the 2019-20 season after spending time playing overseas. The Decatur, IL, native has averaged 2.7 points and 0.8 points this season as a reserve.

The Raptors earlier today also reportedly traded fellow guard Norman Powell to the Porland Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. 