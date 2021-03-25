'Playoff Powell' will always be a part of a golden era in Raptors history

The Toronto Raptors are traded guards Terence Davis and Matt Thomas in addition to Norman Powell ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

The team traded Thomas to the Utah Jazz for a future second-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, while Davis was dealt to the Sacramento Kings for a future second round pick, according to Wojnarowsk.

Toronto is trading guard Terrence Davis to Sacramento for a future second round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Thomas, 26, signed with the Raptors ahead of the 2019-20 season after spending time playing overseas. The Decatur, IL, native has averaged 2.7 points and 0.8 points this season as a reserve.

The Raptors earlier today also reportedly traded fellow guard Norman Powell to the Porland Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.

Davis, 23, spent nearly two seasons with the Raptors after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.