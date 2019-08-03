The defending NBA Champions first test of the season has been announced: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Toronto Raptors will open the 2019-20 NBA season against the Pelicans on October 22, 2019.

Expected opening night of 2019-20 NBA season: Oct. 22, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Planned games for opening night: Los Angeles Lakers/LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors/New Orleans Pelicans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2019

Toronto will be entering this season without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard after losing him in free agency. Leonard, however, is set to appear in the NBA's other opener.

According to Charania, the NBA's opening night will also include a match up between city rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.

Leonard will be making his debut for the Clippers, alongside newly-acquired talent Paul George. The star duo will be taking on the Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the season's first edition of the Battle of LA.